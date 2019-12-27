Swarm (SWM) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8,444.00

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Swarm has a total market cap of $1.58 million and $8,444.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swarm token can now be bought for approximately $0.0201 or 0.00000278 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, HitBTC, YoBit and IDEX. During the last seven days, Swarm has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Swarm Token Profile

Swarm’s genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,654,618 tokens. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swarm is www.swarm.fund . Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Swarm Token Trading

Swarm can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, HitBTC, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

