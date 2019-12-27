SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the November 28th total of 1,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SSY traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $1.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,936. SunLink Health Systems has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $1.70.

SunLink Health Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.65 million during the quarter.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 84 bed community hospital, which includes a 18 bed geriatric psychiatry unit and a 66 bed nursing home in Mississippi; and a 100 bed nursing home in Georgia, as well as offers information technology services.

