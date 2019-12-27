Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 646,400 shares, a decline of 23.4% from the November 28th total of 844,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 380,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBBP. Evercore ISI began coverage on Strongbridge Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Strongbridge Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Strongbridge Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Get Strongbridge Biopharma alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 11.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 635,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 63,759 shares during the period. 50.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Strongbridge Biopharma stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $2.13. The company had a trading volume of 248,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,315. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.42. The company has a market cap of $115.47 million, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.71. Strongbridge Biopharma has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $5.69.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. Strongbridge Biopharma had a return on equity of 45.77% and a net margin of 211.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Strongbridge Biopharma Company Profile

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company's commercial products include Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States; and Macrilen, an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist for use in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.