Streamr DATAcoin (DATA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $515,648.00

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Over the last week, Streamr DATAcoin has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. Streamr DATAcoin has a total market capitalization of $9.71 million and approximately $515,648.00 worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streamr DATAcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0143 or 0.00000199 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, BitForex, Coinone and Radar Relay.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013844 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00183326 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.49 or 0.01223674 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025711 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00118841 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Streamr DATAcoin Token Profile

Streamr DATAcoin was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . The official website for Streamr DATAcoin is www.streamr.com . The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Streamr DATAcoin’s official message board is blog.streamr.com

Buying and Selling Streamr DATAcoin

Streamr DATAcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, HitBTC, Radar Relay, Bancor Network, Mercatox, Gate.io, IDEX, DragonEX, Binance, BitForex and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr DATAcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr DATAcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streamr DATAcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

