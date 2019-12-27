Storm (STORM) Price Tops $0.0011

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. During the last seven days, Storm has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. Storm has a total market capitalization of $7.76 million and $1.23 million worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Storm token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including Coinnest, Bancor Network, Bitbns and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Storm alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013880 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00182984 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.91 or 0.01212453 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025907 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00118612 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Storm Token Profile

Storm’s genesis date was July 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,067,151,012 tokens. The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . Storm’s official website is stormtoken.com

Storm Token Trading

Storm can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Kyber Network, YoBit, HitBTC, Coinnest, Coinrail, IDEX, Bittrex, Upbit, Bitbns, Bancor Network, Radar Relay, WazirX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Storm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Storm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Storm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.