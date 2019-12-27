Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Price Target to $140.00

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FRT. Deutsche Bank raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Mizuho raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $142.89.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $127.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.26 and a 200 day moving average of $132.30. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $115.09 and a 1 year high of $141.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.41.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.75). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $233.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 67.42%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,311,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,869,000 after purchasing an additional 638,193 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,006,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,078,000 after acquiring an additional 489,540 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 154.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 334,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,133,000 after purchasing an additional 203,357 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,220,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,662,000 after buying an additional 117,175 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 26.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 551,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,978,000 after buying an additional 115,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.