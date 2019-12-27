Starvest (LON:SVE) Trading 10.8% Higher

Starvest plc (LON:SVE) traded up 10.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.99 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.05 ($0.03), 100,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 82% from the average session volume of 55,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.85 ($0.02).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.85 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 51.94, a quick ratio of 51.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and a P/E ratio of 1.46.

About Starvest (LON:SVE)

Starvest plc is a venture capital firm specializing in growth capital, early stage and mid stage investments, seed/startup, small company new issues, and pre-initial public offering opportunities. It invests in alternative investment market (AIM) companies engaged in the natural resources sectors including minerals and precious metals exploration.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Starvest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starvest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.