Sparton Resources (CVE:SRI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Shares of Sparton Resources Inc. (CVE:SRI) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 10000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.14, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 million and a P/E ratio of -6.67.

About Sparton Resources (CVE:SRI)

Sparton Resources Inc, an exploration and development stage company, focuses on the exploration and evaluation of properties in Canada and China. The company's primary projects are the Chebucto natural gas field located in the Sable Island area of offshore Nova Scotia; and the VanSpar vanadium and battery commissioning projects in China.

