Soverain Market Cap Hits $60,327.00 (SOVE)

Soverain (CURRENCY:SOVE) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 27th. Soverain has a market capitalization of $60,327.00 and $2,648.00 worth of Soverain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Soverain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0442 or 0.00000609 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, Soverain has traded 38.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Soverain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013856 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00183165 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.50 or 0.01246431 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000636 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00026186 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00120731 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Soverain Coin Profile