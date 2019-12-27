Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Shares Down 12.5%

Southern Energy Corp (CVE:SOU)’s stock price fell 12.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, 130,138 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 41% from the average session volume of 219,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Separately, Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Southern Energy from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a report on Friday, August 30th.

Get Southern Energy alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 million and a P/E ratio of -1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.41.

Southern Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It has interest in the Chin Coulee producing oil property located in Alberta. The company was formerly known as Standard Exploration Ltd. and changed its name to Southern Energy Corp.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Southern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.