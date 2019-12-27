SoFi 50 ETF Announces Semi-annual Dividend of $0.14 (NYSEARCA:SFYF)

SoFi 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFYF) announced a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, December 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1405 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SFYF traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.88. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,775. SoFi 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $18.23 and a 52 week high of $21.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.68.

