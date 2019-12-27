SnowGem Price Tops $0.0112 on Exchanges (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. SnowGem has a total market capitalization of $233,197.00 and approximately $26,376.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SnowGem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000155 BTC on exchanges including Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. In the last seven days, SnowGem has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7,221.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $125.80 or 0.01748643 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $188.13 or 0.02608653 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00556485 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00011641 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.00 or 0.00624027 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00062092 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00023063 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00383555 BTC.

SnowGem Coin Profile

SnowGem (CRYPTO:XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 20,888,320 coins and its circulating supply is 20,811,228 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org.

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

