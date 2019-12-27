Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $173.60.

A number of analysts recently commented on SNA shares. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.63, for a total transaction of $3,583,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $128,205.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,154 shares of company stock worth $4,973,922 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Snap-on by 34.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNA traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $169.33. 4,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,515. Snap-on has a fifty-two week low of $138.70 and a fifty-two week high of $174.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.79.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $901.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $909.23 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Snap-on will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.58%.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

