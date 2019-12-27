Skycoin (SKY) Price Down 6.5% This Week

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 27th. Over the last week, Skycoin has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Skycoin has a market cap of $7.02 million and $127,355.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Skycoin coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00005623 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Iquant, Cryptopia, Binance and ChaoEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013793 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00181884 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.88 or 0.01236383 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025880 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00120216 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Skycoin Coin Profile

Skycoin’s launch date was December 22nd, 2013. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Skycoin is skycoin.net . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Skycoin

Skycoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C2CX, Cryptopia, Iquant, Binance and ChaoEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

