Silicon Laboratories Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 1,117 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,860% compared to the average daily volume of 57 call options.
Shares of SLAB stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.52. The stock had a trading volume of 126,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,593. Silicon Laboratories has a 12-month low of $74.01 and a 12-month high of $116.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.48.
Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $223.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.97 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 832.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 23.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLAB. Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.
About Silicon Laboratories
Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.
