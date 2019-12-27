Silicon Laboratories Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 1,117 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,860% compared to the average daily volume of 57 call options.

Shares of SLAB stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.52. The stock had a trading volume of 126,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,593. Silicon Laboratories has a 12-month low of $74.01 and a 12-month high of $116.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.48.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $223.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.97 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.84, for a total transaction of $109,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,963.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 832.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 23.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLAB. Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

