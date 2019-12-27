Short Interest in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) Decreases By 29.4%

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a decrease of 29.4% from the November 28th total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTM. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 350.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the third quarter worth about $341,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 25,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,386,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,621,000 after purchasing an additional 5,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTM traded down $7.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,098.02. The company had a trading volume of 13,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,525. White Mountains Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $847.76 and a 1 year high of $1,131.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,102.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,071.56.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.20 million during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 29.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.24%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

