Short Interest in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) Rises By 54.5%

Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, a growth of 54.5% from the November 28th total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 942,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Sony during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Sony in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Sony by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

SNE stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.87. 11,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,114,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $85.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.37. Sony has a 52-week low of $41.91 and a 52-week high of $68.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.34.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.31. Sony had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $19.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.57 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Sony will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNE. Gabelli began coverage on shares of Sony in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised Sony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Sony presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.35.

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

