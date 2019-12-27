Short Interest in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) Increases By 50.1%

Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 765,300 shares, an increase of 50.1% from the November 28th total of 509,700 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 282,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday, September 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Progress Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

PRGS traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.71. The stock had a trading volume of 109,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,352. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.46. Progress Software has a 1 year low of $31.83 and a 1 year high of $47.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The software maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $115.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.83 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Progress Software will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Progress Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software in the second quarter valued at $258,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,606,709 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,086,000 after purchasing an additional 282,721 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 952,733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,710,000 after purchasing an additional 126,278 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 200.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 187,592 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,139,000 after purchasing an additional 125,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

