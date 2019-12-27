Short Interest in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) Increases By 50.1%

Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 765,300 shares, an increase of 50.1% from the November 28th total of 509,700 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 282,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday, September 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Progress Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.
PRGS traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.71. The stock had a trading volume of 109,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,352. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.46. Progress Software has a 1 year low of $31.83 and a 1 year high of $47.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Progress Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software in the second quarter valued at $258,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,606,709 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,086,000 after purchasing an additional 282,721 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 952,733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,710,000 after purchasing an additional 126,278 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 200.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 187,592 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,139,000 after purchasing an additional 125,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.
About Progress Software
Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.
