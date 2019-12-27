Short Interest in Obseva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) Grows By 51.2%

Obseva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 702,700 shares, an increase of 51.2% from the November 28th total of 464,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 690,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Obseva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Obseva in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Obseva from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Obseva in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Obseva from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

Shares of OBSV traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.68. 21,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,797,673. Obseva has a 1-year low of $2.37 and a 1-year high of $15.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $168.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.56 and a 200 day moving average of $7.89.

Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.19. As a group, research analysts expect that Obseva will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OBSV. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Obseva in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Obseva by 7.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its position in Obseva by 7.8% in the second quarter. AXA now owns 500,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after buying an additional 36,356 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Obseva by 358.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Obseva by 263.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

About Obseva

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age.

