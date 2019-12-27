Short Interest in HMG/Courtland Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:HMG) Rises By 50.0%

HMG/Courtland Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:HMG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the November 28th total of 1,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of HMG/Courtland Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

In other news, CEO Maurice A. Weiner bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $41,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSEAMERICAN:HMG remained flat at $$13.50 on Thursday. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 814. HMG/Courtland Properties has a 52-week low of $12.07 and a 52-week high of $16.42.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th.

HMG/Courtland Properties Company Profile

HMG/Courtland Properties, Inc and subsidiaries, is a Delaware corporation organized in 1972. The Company's business is the ownership and management of income-producing commercial properties and it will consider other investments if they offer growth or profit potential.

