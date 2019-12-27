Short Interest in Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) Decreases By 26.9%

Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the November 28th total of 5,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

In other Emclaire Financial news, CEO William C. Marsh purchased 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $116,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 16.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMCF stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $33.49. The company had a trading volume of 317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.28 and its 200 day moving average is $32.41. Emclaire Financial has a one year low of $29.07 and a one year high of $37.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.51 million, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.45.

Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.23 million for the quarter. Emclaire Financial had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 8.45%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%.

Emclaire Financial Company Profile

Emclaire Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts.

