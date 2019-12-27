Short Interest in DarioHealth Corp (NASDAQ:DRIO) Grows By 40.5%

DarioHealth Corp (NASDAQ:DRIO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, an increase of 40.5% from the November 28th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on DarioHealth from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised DarioHealth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRIO traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.30. 5,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,204. DarioHealth has a 1-year low of $3.44 and a 1-year high of $18.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 248.57% and a negative return on equity of 325.50%. The business had revenue of $1.87 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DarioHealth stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in DarioHealth Corp (NASDAQ:DRIO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 308,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.71% of DarioHealth as of its most recent SEC filing.

DarioHealth Company Profile

DarioHealth Corp., a digital health company, develops and commercializes patented and proprietary technologies providing consumers with laboratory-testing capabilities using smart phones and other mobile devices in the United States, Europe, Australia, and Canada. The company's flagship product, Dario, also known as Dario Smart Diabetes Management Solution, is a mobile, real-time, cloud-based, diabetes management solution based on a software application combined with Dario Smart Meter, a pocket-sized, blood glucose monitoring device.

