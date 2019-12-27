Short Interest in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Drops By 26.1%

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 236,100 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the November 28th total of 319,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ CRVL traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. CorVel has a 1-year low of $59.69 and a 1-year high of $93.96. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.95 and a 200-day moving average of $82.68.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $146.97 million for the quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRVL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CorVel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

In related news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $151,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,781,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,565,580.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Maxim Shishin sold 4,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $330,215.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,100 shares in the company, valued at $158,214. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,383 shares of company stock worth $3,290,395. 50.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRVL. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of CorVel by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 63,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 4,406 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CorVel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of CorVel by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 311,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares during the last quarter. 47.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

