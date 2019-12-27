Short Interest in CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) Drops By 32.6%

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 64,400 shares, a decline of 32.6% from the November 28th total of 95,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 42,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CTK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CooTek (Cayman) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CooTek (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CooTek (Cayman) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.95.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CooTek (Cayman) stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.31% of CooTek (Cayman) as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTK stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.00. The stock had a trading volume of 33,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,916. CooTek has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $13.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.27 and a 200 day moving average of $6.49.

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. CooTek (Cayman) had a negative return on equity of 37.28% and a negative net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $31.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that CooTek will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

CooTek (Cayman) Company Profile

CooTek (Cayman) Inc operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

