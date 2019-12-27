Short Interest in Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) Drops By 17.6%

Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 379,000 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the November 28th total of 460,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 123,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

CHCT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.51.

CHCT stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,712. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.30. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $27.68 and a 1 year high of $49.17. The stock has a market cap of $846.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 0.70.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $16.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 million. Research analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.40%.

In related news, COO W. Page Barnes sold 5,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $242,098.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 190,463 shares in the company, valued at $8,761,298. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,034,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,570,000 after acquiring an additional 75,936 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 116.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,209,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,059,000 after buying an additional 1,190,028 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 597,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,637,000 after buying an additional 15,561 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 38.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 511,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,171,000 after buying an additional 140,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 22.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 480,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,926,000 after buying an additional 88,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

