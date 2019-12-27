Short Interest in Community First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CFBI) Expands By 422.2%

Community First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CFBI) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 422.2% from the November 28th total of 1,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Community First Bancshares stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,690. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 378.33 and a beta of 0.03. Community First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $11.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.33.

Community First Bancshares (NASDAQ:CFBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.84 million during the quarter. Community First Bancshares had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 0.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Community First Bancshares by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 92,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 38,066 shares in the last quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Community First Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Community First Bancshares by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community First Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community First Bancshares Company Profile

Community First Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Newton Federal Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit accounts, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and land loans, indirect automobile loans, and consumer loans, as well as multi-family residential real estate loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit.

