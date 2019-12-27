Short Interest in China XD Plastics Company Ltd (NASDAQ:CXDC) Declines By 58.5%

China XD Plastics Company Ltd (NASDAQ:CXDC) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 58.5% from the November 28th total of 5,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 56,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of China XD Plastics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th.

CXDC stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.88. The company had a trading volume of 59,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,044. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.97 million, a PE ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.05. China XD Plastics has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $3.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

China XD Plastics (NASDAQ:CXDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $373.16 million for the quarter. China XD Plastics had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 5.45%.

In other China XD Plastics news, CFO Dahe Zhang sold 93,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $192,003.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Junjie Ma sold 78,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $160,269.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 263,500 shares of company stock valued at $540,175. Insiders own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China XD Plastics stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in China XD Plastics Company Ltd (NASDAQ:CXDC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About China XD Plastics

China XD Plastics Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of modified plastics primarily for automotive applications in the People's Republic of China and Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. Its modified plastics are used to fabricate various auto components, including exteriors consisting of automobile bumpers, rearview and sideview mirrors, and license plate parts; interiors, such as door panels, dashboards, steering wheels, glove compartments, and safety belt components; and functional components comprising air conditioner casings, heating and ventilation casings, engine covers, and air ducts.

