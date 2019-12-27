Short Interest in Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Increases By 181.9%

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, an increase of 181.9% from the November 28th total of 7,200 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 113,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In related news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood purchased 113,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.71 per share, with a total value of $80,313.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Barnwell Industries stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.07. 40,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,069. Barnwell Industries has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.64.

Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 16th. The energy company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.11 million for the quarter.

Barnwell Industries Company Profile

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company also invests in land interests in Hawaii. In addition, it owns and operates four water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; drills water and water monitoring wells of various depths; installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes Floway pumps and equipment in Hawaii.

