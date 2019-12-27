Short Interest in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) Decreases By 28.3%

AES Corp (NYSE:AES) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,710,000 shares, a decline of 28.3% from the November 28th total of 13,540,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of AES by 1,375.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in AES by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in AES during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in AES during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AES during the third quarter worth about $48,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AES traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.93. 2,178,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,516,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.10. AES has a one year low of $13.86 and a one year high of $19.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.93.

AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. AES had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. AES’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AES will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.1433 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.35%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AES. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of AES from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. TheStreet raised shares of AES from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AES from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. AES currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.51.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

