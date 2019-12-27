Sheffield Resources (ASX:SFX) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Sheffield Resources Ltd (ASX:SFX) was up 5.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as A$0.36 ($0.26) and last traded at A$0.36 ($0.26), approximately 245,503 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 206,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.34 ($0.24).

The stock has a market cap of $111.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Get Sheffield Resources alerts:

In other Sheffield Resources news, insider Ian Macliver 480,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th.

Sheffield Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties. The company's principal project is the Thunderbird mineral sands property located in the Canning Basin in northern Western Australia. It explores for zircon, rutile, ilmenite, leucoxene, and titanium minerals. The company is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Sheffield Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sheffield Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.