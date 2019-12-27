Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of SVBI stock opened at $9.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Severn Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.35 and a twelve month high of $9.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.41. The stock has a market cap of $118.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.88.

Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.46 million for the quarter. Severn Bancorp had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 9.61%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVBI. JCSD Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Severn Bancorp by 26.9% in the third quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 162,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 34,378 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Severn Bancorp by 1,651.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Severn Bancorp by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Severn Bancorp by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 313,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Severn Bancorp by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 19.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Severn Bancorp Company Profile

Severn Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Severn Savings Bank, FSB that provides a range of personal and commercial banking products and services in Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

