Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Buckingham Research reissued a neutral rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down previously from $61.00) on shares of Servicemaster Global in a report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Servicemaster Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Servicemaster Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Servicemaster Global from a b+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Servicemaster Global from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.67.

Shares of SERV opened at $38.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.56 and its 200 day moving average is $49.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 40.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.46. Servicemaster Global has a 12-month low of $33.53 and a 12-month high of $58.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Servicemaster Global had a positive return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Servicemaster Global will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven B. Hochhauser acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.01 per share, with a total value of $70,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,382.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Servicemaster Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $373,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Servicemaster Global by 1,719.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 175,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,808,000 after acquiring an additional 165,821 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Servicemaster Global by 4.8% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,731,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,065,000 after acquiring an additional 400,762 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii bought a new stake in Servicemaster Global during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Servicemaster Global by 95.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 92,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after purchasing an additional 45,215 shares during the period.

About Servicemaster Global

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

