Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SXT. Sidoti began coverage on Sensient Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.25.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

SXT opened at $65.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.91. Sensient Technologies has a 1 year low of $53.21 and a 1 year high of $75.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $317.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.11 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Sensient Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.94%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 16,513.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 172,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,691,000 after buying an additional 171,414 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,306,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,396,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $323,043,000 after purchasing an additional 134,166 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 614,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,154,000 after purchasing an additional 129,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Sensient Technologies by 9.9% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 810,359 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,545,000 after purchasing an additional 72,695 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.