Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Short Interest Update

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,450,000 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the November 28th total of 2,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 621,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, CEO David S. Chernow sold 74,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $1,352,661.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 970,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,552,003.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott A. Romberger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $197,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,048,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 305,865 shares of company stock worth $6,129,702. Corporate insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEM. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Select Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,499,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Select Medical by 4,746.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650,648 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,196,000 after buying an additional 1,616,588 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Select Medical by 37.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,307,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,671,000 after buying an additional 357,910 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Select Medical by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,931,926 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $268,711,000 after acquiring an additional 207,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Select Medical by 0.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,057,491 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $365,922,000 after acquiring an additional 164,553 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SEM shares. ValuEngine downgraded Select Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Select Medical in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $18.00 price objective on Select Medical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Select Medical stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.07. 11,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,116. Select Medical has a 52-week low of $12.96 and a 52-week high of $23.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.34.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. Select Medical had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Select Medical will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

