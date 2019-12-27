Scala Trading 25% Higher Over Last 7 Days (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. One Scala coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Crex24 and TradeOgre. During the last seven days, Scala has traded up 25% against the dollar. Scala has a total market cap of $183,717.00 and approximately $575.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Scala

Scala’s total supply is 8,749,829,804 coins and its circulating supply is 8,623,829,804 coins. Scala’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network

Buying and Selling Scala

Scala can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, STEX and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

