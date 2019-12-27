Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Earns Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $185.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $190.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $220.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lifted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $197.90.

Shares of SRPT opened at $132.98 on Tuesday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $158.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.36 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 6.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.62 and a 200-day moving average of $111.78.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $99.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.49 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.44% and a negative net margin of 169.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.15) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -6.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sandesh Mahatme sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total value of $15,687,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,329,499. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David T. Howton sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,560,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,000 shares of company stock worth $23,583,500 over the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atika Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 92,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 296,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,063,000 after purchasing an additional 42,263 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 70.6% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 458,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,621,000 after purchasing an additional 189,628 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 34.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $14,113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

