Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Earns Buy Rating from Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a $180.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Swann reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $216.00 price target (up previously from $186.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $185.00 price objective (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Sarepta Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $197.90.

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $132.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.62 and its 200 day moving average is $111.78. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $158.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of -24.36 and a beta of 2.30.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $99.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.49 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 169.87% and a negative return on equity of 55.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alexander Cumbo sold 42,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total value of $5,271,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,944. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandesh Mahatme sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total value of $15,687,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,498 shares in the company, valued at $4,329,499. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 192,000 shares of company stock worth $23,583,500. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRPT. Atika Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 92,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 16.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 296,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,063,000 after purchasing an additional 42,263 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 70.6% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 458,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,621,000 after purchasing an additional 189,628 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 34.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,113,000. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

