SAP (NYSE:SAP) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $143.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SAP is benefiting from strong growth in cloud and software revenues, and expanding customer base. Robust adoption of S/4HANA, C/4HANA, Fieldglass, Concur and SuccessFactors Employee Central solutions hold promise. Further, SAP's alliances with Microsoft, Accenture and Verizon favor business prospects. Moreover, synergies from Qualtrics acquisition are enabling SAP to bolster Customer Experience segment revenues. Additionally, strong demand for the company’s Intelligent Spend offerings among enterprises holds promise. Nonetheless, integration risks related to acquisitions are likely to limit margin expansion. Moreover, increasing investments to enhance cloud-based offerings are anticipated to weigh on bottom-line growth at least in the near term.”

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SAP. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $141.00) on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded SAP from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAP presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $130.40.

NYSE SAP opened at $134.58 on Monday. SAP has a 12 month low of $95.45 and a 12 month high of $140.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $159.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.09.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. SAP had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SAP will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in SAP by 524.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,041,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $416,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554,263 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 2.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,317,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $180,274,000 after purchasing an additional 34,956 shares during the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SAP by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 101,481 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,883,000 after purchasing an additional 13,839 shares during the period. Motco raised its position in shares of SAP by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of SAP by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 524,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,699,000 after purchasing an additional 117,443 shares during the period. 4.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

