Sandon Capital Investments (ASX:SNC) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of Sandon Capital Investments Ltd (ASX:SNC) traded down 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as A$0.83 ($0.59) and last traded at A$0.83 ($0.59), 14,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.83 ($0.59).

The stock has a market cap of $84.92 million and a P/E ratio of -206.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is A$0.84 and its 200-day moving average is A$0.83.

About Sandon Capital Investments (ASX:SNC)

Sandon Capital Investments Limited is a publically owned investment manager. It manages equity mutual funds for its clients. The firm invests in equity markets across the globe. It invests in various companies in natural resource sectors of the equity markets worldwide. The investments of the firm are managed by BlackRock Investment Management UK Limited.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Sandon Capital Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandon Capital Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.