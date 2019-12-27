Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

RY has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Desjardins cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.17.

Shares of NYSE RY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,981. The stock has a market cap of $112.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $66.91 and a one year high of $82.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.23.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balentine LLC grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 36.2% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. 41.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

