Romios Gold Resources (CVE:RG) Shares Down 14.3%

Romios Gold Resources Inc (CVE:RG)’s share price was down 14.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, approximately 15,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 88,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.04.

Romios Gold Resources Company Profile (CVE:RG)

Romios Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration of precious and base metals in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds an interest in the Golden Triangle area properties comprising Newmont Lake and Trek projects that covers an area of 78,874 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Romios Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Romios Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.