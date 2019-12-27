Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the November 28th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of RMCF stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $9.08. The stock had a trading volume of 5,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,307. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.75 and a 200 day moving average of $8.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.88. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $9.90.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $7.39 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 51,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 5.4% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 223,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 284,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 6,708 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 6.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 1.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 476,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 700 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

