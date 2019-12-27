Roche Holdings AG Basel’s (RHHBY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Cowen

Cowen reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) in a report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Cowen currently has a $42.00 price target on the stock.

RHHBY has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Roche Holdings AG Basel has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Get Roche Holdings AG Basel alerts:

RHHBY stock opened at $40.34 on Monday. Roche Holdings AG Basel has a twelve month low of $29.45 and a twelve month high of $40.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 227.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Motco bought a new position in Roche Holdings AG Basel in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new position in Roche Holdings AG Basel in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Roche Holdings AG Basel in the third quarter worth $182,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 27.6% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Roche Holdings AG Basel Company Profile

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Holdings AG Basel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche Holdings AG Basel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.