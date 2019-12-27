RoBET Price Hits $0.25 on Top Exchanges (ROBET)

RoBET (CURRENCY:ROBET) traded 97% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. In the last seven days, RoBET has traded up 33.7% against the U.S. dollar. RoBET has a market cap of $203,551.00 and approximately $97.00 worth of RoBET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RoBET token can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00003524 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get RoBET alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013844 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00183326 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.49 or 0.01223674 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00038301 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025711 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00118841 BTC.

RoBET Token Profile

RoBET (CRYPTO:ROBET) is a token. It launched on August 16th, 2018. RoBET’s total supply is 102,102,102 tokens and its circulating supply is 798,697 tokens. RoBET’s official Twitter account is @RoBET_Coin . RoBET’s official website is www.robetcoin.com

Buying and Selling RoBET

RoBET can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RoBET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RoBET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RoBET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RoBET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RoBET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.