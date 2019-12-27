Rise (RISE) Price Tops $0.0012

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Rise has a total market cap of $176,141.00 and $143.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rise has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. One Rise coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, RightBTC and OpenLedger DEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rise alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00035613 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00001013 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Rise Coin Profile

Rise (RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 142,356,683 coins. Rise’s official website is rise.vision . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision

According to CryptoCompare, ” “

Buying and Selling Rise

Rise can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, OpenLedger DEX and RightBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.