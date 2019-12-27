RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) Given $32.00 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating. RGC Resources’ rating score has improved by 50% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $32.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.32 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned RGC Resources an industry rank of 78 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Shares of RGCO stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.58. The company had a trading volume of 26,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,397. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46 and a beta of -0.21. RGC Resources has a 52 week low of $25.63 and a 52 week high of $31.00.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The energy company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 million. RGC Resources had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 12.79%. On average, research analysts predict that RGC Resources will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 231.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 914 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of RGC Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RGC Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in RGC Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in RGC Resources by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,885 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter.

About RGC Resources

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,141 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 8 metering stations.

