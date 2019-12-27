Revain (R) Market Cap Hits $20.23 Million

Revain (CURRENCY:R) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Revain has a total market cap of $20.23 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Revain has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. One Revain token can currently be bought for about $0.0418 or 0.00000574 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, C-CEX, Cryptopia and Kucoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013833 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00182773 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.84 or 0.01233689 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025886 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00120289 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Revain Token Profile

Revain launched on August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 484,450,000 tokens. The official website for Revain is revain.org . Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain . The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Revain Token Trading

Revain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Cryptopia, BitForex, BitFlip, OKEx, Kuna, YoBit, HitBTC, C-CEX, BTC-Alpha and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

