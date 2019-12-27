Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $45.63 Million

Brokerages expect Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) to announce sales of $45.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Retrophin’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $45.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $45.98 million. Retrophin posted sales of $43.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Retrophin will report full-year sales of $174.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $173.70 million to $174.63 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $185.54 million, with estimates ranging from $175.60 million to $191.07 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Retrophin.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $44.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.31 million. Retrophin had a negative return on equity of 43.88% and a negative net margin of 71.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

In other news, Director Steve Aselage sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total value of $69,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 250,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,490,937.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Retrophin during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Retrophin by 641.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in Retrophin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Retrophin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Retrophin by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 13,355 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:RTRX traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.82. 165,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,819. Retrophin has a 1-year low of $10.87 and a 1-year high of $24.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 4.94. The firm has a market cap of $636.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.83.

Retrophin Company Profile

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

