Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Etsy (ETSY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) recently:

12/17/2019 – Etsy was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/13/2019 – Etsy is now covered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

12/12/2019 – Etsy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock.

12/5/2019 – Etsy was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

12/4/2019 – Etsy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Etsy, Inc. offers e-commerce services. It provides online and offline marketplaces to buy and sell goods. The company’s product include art, home and living, mobile accessories, jewelry, wedding, and others. It operates primarily in Berlin, Germany, Dublin, Ireland, Hudson, New York, London, United Kingdom, Melbourne, Australia, Paris, France, San Francisco, California and Toronto, Canada. Etsy, Inc. is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York. “

11/27/2019 – Etsy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Etsy, Inc. offers e-commerce services. It provides online and offline marketplaces to buy and sell goods. The company’s product include art, home and living, mobile accessories, jewelry, wedding, and others. It operates primarily in Berlin, Germany, Dublin, Ireland, Hudson, New York, London, United Kingdom, Melbourne, Australia, Paris, France, San Francisco, California and Toronto, Canada. Etsy, Inc. is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York. “

11/20/2019 – Etsy was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

11/18/2019 – Etsy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Etsy, Inc. offers e-commerce services. It provides online and offline marketplaces to buy and sell goods. The company’s product include art, home and living, mobile accessories, jewelry, wedding, and others. It operates primarily in Berlin, Germany, Dublin, Ireland, Hudson, New York, London, United Kingdom, Melbourne, Australia, Paris, France, San Francisco, California and Toronto, Canada. Etsy, Inc. is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York. “

11/11/2019 – Etsy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Etsy, Inc. offers e-commerce services. It provides online and offline marketplaces to buy and sell goods. The company’s product include art, home and living, mobile accessories, jewelry, wedding, and others. It operates primarily in Berlin, Germany, Dublin, Ireland, Hudson, New York, London, United Kingdom, Melbourne, Australia, Paris, France, San Francisco, California and Toronto, Canada. Etsy, Inc. is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York. “

11/8/2019 – Etsy was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/5/2019 – Etsy was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/4/2019 – Etsy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Etsy, Inc. offers e-commerce services. It provides online and offline marketplaces to buy and sell goods. The company’s product include art, home and living, mobile accessories, jewelry, wedding, and others. It operates primarily in Berlin, Germany, Dublin, Ireland, Hudson, New York, London, United Kingdom, Melbourne, Australia, Paris, France, San Francisco, California and Toronto, Canada. Etsy, Inc. is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York. “

10/31/2019 – Etsy had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $90.00.

10/31/2019 – Etsy had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $52.80 price target on the stock, up previously from $49.00.

10/31/2019 – Etsy had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Capital from $76.00 to $59.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/31/2019 – Etsy had its price target lowered by analysts at Nomura from $70.00 to $61.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/31/2019 – Etsy had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $85.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/31/2019 – Etsy had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/31/2019 – Etsy had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $75.00 to $64.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY traded up $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,654,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,972,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a current ratio of 6.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 74.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.94. Etsy Inc has a one year low of $39.76 and a one year high of $73.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.92.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Etsy had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The firm had revenue of $197.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Etsy Inc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total value of $200,013.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,711.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $293,314.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 24,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,141.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,251 shares of company stock worth $668,335 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Etsy by 171.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

