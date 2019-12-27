Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 455 ($5.99) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Rentokil Initial from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 520 ($6.84) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 448.13 ($5.89).

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

LON RTO opened at GBX 460.80 ($6.06) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -86.94. Rentokil Initial has a 52-week low of GBX 317.40 ($4.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 470.70 ($6.19). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 443.28 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 436.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.72.

In related news, insider Daragh Fagan sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 457 ($6.01), for a total transaction of £457,000 ($601,157.59).

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Pacific, and rest of world. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.